Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 659.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,058.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,136.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $868.75 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

