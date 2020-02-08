Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $990,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,715,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

