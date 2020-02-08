Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 4,087 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

