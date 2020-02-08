Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Clearfield worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.57. Clearfield Inc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

