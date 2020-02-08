Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

