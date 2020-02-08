Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.