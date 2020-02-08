Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,381,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,313 shares of company stock worth $4,384,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

