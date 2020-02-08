Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.