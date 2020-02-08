Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.93 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

