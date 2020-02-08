Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

