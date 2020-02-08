The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

