Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $10,277,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

