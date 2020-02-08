Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

