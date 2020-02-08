Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,394 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

