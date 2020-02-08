Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

