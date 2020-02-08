Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $49.76 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

