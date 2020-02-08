Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,281.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $250.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.39 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

