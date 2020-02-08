Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

