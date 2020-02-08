Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

