Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.