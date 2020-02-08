Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $373.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $328.72 and a twelve month high of $383.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.