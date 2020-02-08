Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.15 and a 12 month high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

