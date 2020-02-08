Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $93.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05.

