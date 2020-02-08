Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $771,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 280,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 131,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

IAU stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

