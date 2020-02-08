Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of HP by 30.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 234,711 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.