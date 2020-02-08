Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $702,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

