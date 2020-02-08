Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $155.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.