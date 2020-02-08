Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 384,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 92.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

