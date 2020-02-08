Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

