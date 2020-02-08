Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

