Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

