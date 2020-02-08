Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.08 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.