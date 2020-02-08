Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.81. Alcoa shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 3,720,508 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 234,663 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,867,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.