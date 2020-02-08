Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

