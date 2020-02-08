Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $104.04 and a twelve month high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.