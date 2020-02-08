QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.04. QEP Resources shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 152,504 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 159.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

