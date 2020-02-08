Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.31. Noble Energy shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 124,931 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 571,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

