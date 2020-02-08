Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

