3,970 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BAM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.