Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

