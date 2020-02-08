Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $183.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.