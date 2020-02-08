Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $47.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $47,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.72 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

