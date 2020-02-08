Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

