Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

