Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.20. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 518,131 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.