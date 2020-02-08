Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.20. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 518,131 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.
