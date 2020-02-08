Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.27. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 150,653 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 839,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 797,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

