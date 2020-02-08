Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $109.33 and a one year high of $136.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

