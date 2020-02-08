Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $326.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

