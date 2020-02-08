CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $7.98. CNX Resources shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 170,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

