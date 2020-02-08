Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 41.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

